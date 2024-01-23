Mark India's 75th Republic Day with culinary delights: Explore curated menus, new restaurants, and exclusive food deals!

Embark on a gastronomic adventure this 75th Indian Republic Day in Dubai! Dive into a world of culinary diversity, from Japanese to Italian, and savour the tastes of Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Indulge in delightful dining experiences, offering delectable fare and refreshing drinks.

Kickstart your day with a nutrient-packed breakfast and bask in the aroma of fresh coffee at the latest café hotspots in town. Treat your taste buds to a wholesome morning experience!

Celebrate India’s Republic Day

Celebrate a culinary journey at Rang Mahal, located inside JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. On January 26, Indian Republic Day, Rang Mahal invites guests to commemorate the occasion with a specially curated menu. The journey begins with an assortment of small bites and appetisers, including ram laddu paired with radish leaf chutney, alongside a choice of samundari seekh ‘hot dog’ or matar badam seekh ‘hot dog’, both served with masala tomato ketchup, as well as gurkha chicken or gurkha phoolkopir both paired with chilli ketchup and barf ka gola, pani puri sorbet. Available on January 26 from 6pm to 12pm.

On January 26, Indian Republic Day, Rang Mahal invites guests to commemorate the occasion with a specially curated menu. Image Credit: Supplied

Something amazing is cooking at Yummy Dosa, the place for Mumbai street-style dosas. Imagine a dosa that's like a mini Indian flag — that's Tiranga Dosa! It's got three super yummy flavours: veggie schezwan, cheese chilli dosa, and plain cheese dosa. Each one represents a colour in the flag. On January 26, head over to Yummy Dosa's Karama or Discovery Gardens outlet in Dubai, or Sharjah, and simply ask for their ‘Tiranga Dosa’. This dish is available all day on January 26.

Something amazing is cooking at Yummy Dosa, the place for Mumbai street-style dosas. Image Credit: Supplied

Bombay Bungalow adding a touch of sweetness to the celebrations on January 26. Diners will be treated to a complimentary tiranga cheesecake dessert at the restaurant located in the Beach Mall JBR, Dubai.

Located in Millennium Place, Barsha Heights, Eva’s Fusion, a modern Indian restaurant, is celebrating India by offering a Republic Day special five course menu for Dh75 per person. The main course features the rich flavours of sabz diwani handi, dal tadka, and butter chicken, accompanied by aromatic jeera rice and bread options. To conclude the meal, indulge in the sweet notes of the decadent malai kulfi with rabdi.

Celebrate Australia Day

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery and Local are preparing for Australia Day celebrations with special offers on a street brunch, a Sunday roast, meat and pies, schnitzel parmies, and more, from January 22 to 27, 2024. In honour of Australia Day, guests can indulge in a sharing-style menu on January 27 from 7 to 10 pm. The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery is located in The First Collection – Business Bay.

At Local, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, guests can relish an Aussie-themed Street Brunch with live tunes on January 26, 2024, from 7 to 11 pm

At Local, guests can relish an Aussie-themed Street Brunch with live tunes on January 26.

New restaurants

Cipriani Dolci launches its first standalone restaurant on Jumeirah’s Al Wasl Road, joining existing outposts in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall. The menu features Cipriani classics such as baked tagliolini, seabass alla carlina, and carpaccio alla cipriani. The introduction of breakfast includes eggs, freshly baked goods, smoothies, and juices. Operating hours are Sunday to Thursday, 7.30am to 11pm, and Friday and Saturday, 8am to 12am.

Cipriani Dolci launches its first standalone restaurant on Jumeirah’s Al Wasl Road. Image Credit: Supplied

Bacha Coffee opens at The Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, offering an indoor al fresco concept that seamlessly integrates with the mall's ambiance. The location mirrors the original Bacha Coffee site in the Dar el Bacha Palace of Marrakech, reflecting the brand's 1910 founding era. The decor includes iconic motifs and an ochre-hued coffee wall. Explore a menu featuring over 200 hand-selected coffee beans from various regions. Choose beans for a bespoke brewing experience, expertly ground in-house. The cafe operates on weekdays from 9am to 12am and weekends from 9am to 1am.

Bacha Coffee opens at The Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, offering an indoor al fresco concept that seamlessly integrates with mall's ambiance. Image Credit: Supplied

Breakfast choice

In Dubai Marina, Café Society offers a tempting breakfast spread daily from 9 to 11 am. Indulge in breakfast classics like Eggs Benedict or Mexican Burrito, or opt for sweet options like Toasted French Brioche or Blueberry Banana Pancake. Healthy choices include Café Society’s Healthy Breakfast and Tostada de Avocado.

In Dubai Marina, Café Society offers a tempting breakfast spread daily from 9 to 11 am. Image Credit: Supplied

Veganuary

Okku, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as a restaurant and late-night spot is embracing veganuary. It is offering a vast selection of vegan dishes, such as shishito pepper or truffle teriyaki edamame, salads like seaweed salad, vegan sashimi, maki, and main courses like chap chai or yasai bibimbap. End with assorted homemade sorbets. Okku is open Tuesday to Sunday from 6 pm onwards.

Abu Dhabi

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is offering several dining experiences in January. Villa Toscana hosts a culinary festival with Italian flavours. Terrace on the Corniche presents ‘A journey around the world’ theme nights from 7 to 11 pm - Asian Spice Market on Wednesday, Distinctively Arabic on Thursday, and Ocean’s Table on Friday, which showcase authentic dishes from Asia, the Arab world, and seafood specialties.