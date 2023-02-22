10 new menus, brunches and restaurants to try in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are offering foodies themed menus, brunches, entertainment and more. If you are looking to make the most of the great weather and head out for a meal, Gulf News has got you covered with all the latest launches and spots to check out this week.

Brunch menus to try

Café Beirut by the Sea, at the Fairmont The Palm, Dubai, announced the launch of two brunch menus. The first set menu includes a variety of dishes. The second set menu includes a variety of dishes along with your choice of drinks. Guests can expect Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine with beach views.

Latin American evening brunch

Chanca by COYA, serving Peruvian cuisine, announced their ‘Clásico Evening Brunch’ launching on February 25.

Held every Friday from 8 to 11pm, the evening brunch features dishes inspired by Latin American flavours. The menu includes dishes such as charred padron peppers with yukari powder, yellowfin tuna and oscietra caviar served in Taco Atun (tuna tacos), Gyoza de Langostinos - a prawn, Chilean seabass, edemame, and ponzu dumpling, and more. The menu also has vegetarian options.

Chanca by COYA Image Credit: Supplied

For dessert, the brunch includes Churros de Naranja with milk chocolate and dulce de leche sauce as well as Taco Dulce with camu camu, yoghurt, and blueberries.

In addition to the food, the brunch will also feature live entertainment by a singer, La Negra Mayté as well as guitar player, Emiliano Barés along with a resident DJ.

Try three types of ramen

‘Shio Paitan’ ramen at Yui Image Credit: Supplied

Here are three ramen bowls at Yui, Japanese ramen house in Dubai Design District, which you need to try if you are new to the noodle-based dish. ‘Shio Paitan’ combines a rich paitan broth with chicken chashu, kikurage, nori seaweed, spring onion, and black garlic sauce, the ‘Yuzu Shio’, which serves up a yuzu shio soup with roasted Wagyu slices paired with kikurage, pak choy and ajitama egg, and the ‘Maze Soba’ with minced miso chicken, pak choy, onsen egg, menma (bamboo shoots) and chili itogaki.

Asian-themed tasting menu

Blue Jade, a Southeast Asian eatery located at The Ritz-Carlton, launched the ‘Taste with Ta Van’ tasting menu comprised of Chef Ta Van’s signature dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Japan and China. It includes dishes such as spicy tuna with crispy rice, soft shell crab rice paper rolls, lotus wrapped sea bass, Peking duck, lemon grass crème brûlée with sesame crunch and more. Guests can choose to try out all nine courses, or opt for seven, five or three courses from the menu.

Try out the ‘Taste with Ta Van’ tasting menu at Blue Jade, a Southeast Asian eatery located at The Ritz-Carlton. Image Credit: Supplied

The destination’s a la carte menu also launched more dishes for 2023. Guests can enjoy wok fried chili lobster, seared and fried crab, dim sum, gyozas, bao buns, and more.

New Italian restaurant in Dubai

Try out Marini, a new Italian restaurant in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Marini, a Mediterranean restaurant by Chef Monserrato Marini is now open in Dubai Media City. The restaurant serves a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including freshly-baked pizzas, seafood-based dishes with Italian flavours and more.

New restaurant serving bao buns in Abu Dhabi

Baofriend, which specialises in Asian cuisine and bao buns, is soon to launch a branch at Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Diners can expect to enjoy speciality baos, such as shakshuka that comes with roasted tomatoes, peppers, quail egg, paprika, and feta cheese and Hoisin Sticky Chicken with pickled cucumbers, lemon and sumac dressing, coriander, and sriracha mayo.

Shakshuka bao from Baofriend Image Credit: Supplied

For something sweet, the restaurant offers matcha pancakes with miso-salted caramel butter, maple syrup, and berries and more.

New chef at Michelin-recognised restaurant

Michelin-recognised restaurant, Fi’lia, at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, announced the appointment of a new head chef, Chef Celia Stoecklin.

Chef Celia Stoecklin Image Credit: Supplied

She has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and intends to revamp the menu at Fi’lia. Some of the new menu items include mozzarella with roasted beetroot, marinated grapes, arugula and pine nuts, truffle beef carpaccio with porcini, parmesan cream, sobacha (buckwheat tea), and agnolotti pasta with confit duck legs, nectarine, rosemary reduction, sunflower seeds.

New Thali to try

Kulcha King has a new thali to try. Image Credit: Supplied

Kulcha King added a new item to its menu called the ‘King's Thali’. The thali includes a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, such as crispy and crunchy pakoras, kebabs, curries, dal sabji, and khichadi, served with tandoori bread, desserts, salad and more.

Thali festival

There's a 'Thali Festival' at MyGovinda's Image Credit: Supplied

MyGovinda’s, which specialises in vegetarian food, is having a “Thali Festival”. Available daily from 12pm until 11pm, each thali features more than 10 items, which include starters, mains and desserts. The food features a selection of Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Rajasthani cuisine. The thali is available until March 5.

New menu for soup lovers

Café Society in Dubai Marina launched a ‘Soup Festival’ with a new menu that has unlimited soup servings. It includes pumpkin coconut shrimp cream soup, Minestrone soup, gratin onion soup, chocolate and sliced almond soup and more.

Café Society in Dubai Marina launched a ‘Soup Festival’ Image Credit: Supplied

Guests can pair their soups with a selection of international cheeses, butter spreads and freshly baked bread. The meal ends with desserts such as chocolate soufflé, Dulce de leche mousse and Tiramisu. The menu is available every day, until April 15 from 5 to 11pm.