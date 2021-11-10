Scenes from 'Kurup' light up the Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Facebook

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, on Wednesday displayed dramatic visuals from Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated thriller and action adventure ‘Kurup’. The movie will release in UAE cinemas on November 11.

This is the first time a Malayalam movie from the South Indian state of Kerala is flashing on the glassy panels of Burj Khalifa.

The movie ‘Kurup’ is based on the real-life of Sukumara Kurup, India's longest wanted conman, who hails from Kerala. For the new generation of Keralites, Sukumara Kurup is still an unsolved mystery and the Burj Khalifa promotion may inculcate curiosity about the tale of a fugitive still on the run for over three decades.

Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Kurup on November 3, 2021. The actor is keen for his fans to watch his new film, describing it as ‘our biggest film yet’.

“At long, long last, we are ready. Ready to set ‘Kurup’ free. Our biggest film yet, ‘Kurup’, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theatres all across the world,” said Salmaan while announcing the release date of the project on social media.

“It has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with ‘Kurup’. In ideation for several years. Filming for close to a year. And months and months of post production. And then the pandemic.

“There were long months where we had no idea if ‘Kurup’ would ever see the light of day. But the unanimous and overwhelming love, the support, the constant requests from all of you to wait till theatres opened, helped us survive in some of the toughest times.” Read his interview with Gulf News here.

The star-studded premiere of the same film with Salmaan in attendance will also play out at Reel Cinemas.

The film's trailer gave an insight into Sukumara Kurup's life and how he became a conman. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film also casts Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. It will also release in multiple South Indian languages.

The major portion of the film set against the backdrop of 1970-1990s has three National award winners on board - Banglan, Vivek Harshan and Rajakrishnan.