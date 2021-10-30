Toss a coin because the second trailer for ‘Witcher’ season two is here and we’re getting a deeper look into what we’ll see when the fantasy series drops on December 17.
‘The Witcher’ season one introduced the audience to the titular witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill); Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress with a tragic past; and Ciri (Freya Allan), the crown princess of Cintra who has powers of her own.
The new trailer teases a lot more about what to expect from the upcoming second season, including the upcoming war with the Nilfgaardian Empire, Ciri’s training to become a witcher, Geralt’s monster hunting, and the long-awaited return of everyone’s favourite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey).
In season two, Geralt and Ciri will travel to Kaer Morhen, the old keep where the witchers of the School of the Wolf used to train, and there she will be trained by Geralt and some of his childhood friends, along with his mentor Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).
The world of ‘Witcher’ is also expanding much beyond the TV series at Netflix. The streaming giant has already released a prequel anime film, ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’, which was based on the story of the aforementioned Vesemir, and announced a third season of the main series, a second anime film, and a family-friendly series set in the world of the show.
‘Witcher’ is based on the fantasy series created by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.