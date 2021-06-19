Vijay Sethupathi Image Credit: Supplied

After garnering praise and criticism in equal measure for season 2 of ‘The Family Man’, it appears directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. are in talks with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupati to star in the third season of the web series.

According to a report in International Business Times, Sethupathi had reportedly been approached to star in the second season of the Amazon Prime series as well but had turned down the role. Some reports claim it was Sethupathi himself who suggested the name of Mimi Gopi to play Bhaskaran, the Sri Lankan rebel fighter in the series.

Not ones to give up, apparently another round of talks have commenced between Raj and D.K. along with Sethupati. It remains to be seen whether he will accept the offer to work in the next season.

Still from The Family Man Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

In a chat with Firstpost, Raj spoke about the third season of the spy thriller, saying: “We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we’re still developing the story. This time, we’re actually seeing the feedback, and there’s a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it, so that we’re not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not.”

The first season of the series, starring Manoj Bajpayee as an agent struggling to find a balance between fighting terrorists and his domestic life, won accolades from fans and critics. However, the second season, which revolved around the LTTE planning to kill the Indian and Sri Lankan Prime Ministers in India, drew flak from the Tamil community for painting them in negative light and hurting sentiments. The season, which dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month, also saw cine star Samantha Akkineni play a suicide bomber.

Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2 Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The third season of the show is expected to deal around a bio-war through COVID-19.