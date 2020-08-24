Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated original series ‘Mirzapur’ will premiere on October 23.
Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of northern India, the first season of the crime drama took audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.
With season two, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger with an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning.
“Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences — its characters have become a part of popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season two will leave our audiences mesmerised once again,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.
The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. It will be screened in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.