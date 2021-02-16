A Middle Eastern adaptation of the hit comedy game show ‘Celebrity Game Face’, hosted in the US by Kevin Hart, will release in the UAE starting February 17.
NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, has signed a deal for a local version of the show to launch on Abu Dhabi TV, and the ADtv app, part of Abu Dhabi Media.
The regional version will be hosted by Egyptian comedian Shaimaa Seif, and will see celebrities from all over the Mena region, including the UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt, take part in fun activities such as trivia quizzes and physical challenges in a COVID-19 conscious format. Celebrities who will be part of the show include Kuwaiti actress Loulwa Al Mulla, Lebanese star Zeina Makki and Saudi comedian Tarek Al Harbi.
The US version hosted by Hollywood star Hart has featured actors such as Terry Crews, Sarah Hyland, Anthony Anderson and Joel McHale — with all the fun being filmed remotely from their homes.
“We are committed to bringing together global expertise and local insight to create programmes our viewers can’t do without — and ‘Celebrity Game Face’ is a perfect example,” said Juma Al Houti, Acting Executive Director – TV, Abu Dhabi Media, in a statement. “We are excited to work with NBCUniversal Formats in pioneering the first international version of this show. ‘Celebrity Game Face’ promises to be a must-watch show, across broadcast and digital channels.”
The game show is being produced by In Media Plus, who are behind shows such as ‘The X Factor’, ‘Arab Idol’ and ‘Goul Waraya/Repeat After Me’. The original US version was created by Critical Content and is hosted and executive produced by Hart for E!.