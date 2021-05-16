It’s no longer a secret. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Thomas Bezucha, who helmed last year’s crime thriller ‘Let Him Go’, and Egyptian-American Ali Selim, who worked on Hulu’s 9-11 drama ‘The Looming Tower’, have been tapped to direct Marvel Studios’ latest series, ‘Secret Invasion’.
The show has so far cast actors Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who are joining Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn on the call sheet. The latter two are reprising their respective Marvel movie roles of Nick Fury and Talos, a shape-shifting alien from a species named the Skrulls, respectively.
The Disney Plus series will adapt the famous Marvel crossover event where the Skrulls has taken the identities of powerful figures in the Marvel universe, including members of the Avengers.
Kyle Bradstreet, known for ‘Mr Robot’, is writing and executive producing the series. The series is expected to shoot in Europe later this year.
‘Secret Invasion’ is just one of the many shows Marvel is working on for Disney Plus. The next series to premiere will be Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ on June 9.