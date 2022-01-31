Ramadan TV just got more interesting with the official Arabic adaptation of the critically-acclaimed ‘Suits’ heading to our screens featuring a star-studded regional cast.

This international adaptation is being spearheaded by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, in partnership with Cairo-based media production company TVision, OSN and Egyptian Media giant UMS.

The Arabic adaptation will premiere on OSN’s satellite platform and streaming app for Ramadan 2022. It also marks the first time UMS has acquired the rights for a local adaptation of a top US hit series, which will be available for its Egyptian audiences on its FTA channels and its streaming app Watchit.

Created and written by Aaron Korsh, ‘Suits’ aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and featured Gabriel Macht as the ruthless lawyer Harvey Specter, who mentors the equally sharp-witted Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams. The show also starred Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex and married British royal Prince Harry.

The Arabic version of ‘Suits’ will be written by Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Mageed, with Myriam Ahmadi directing the show, which is being produced by Founder and CEO of TVision Media Productions, Tarek El Ganainy. The show will feature Yassin as Harvey, while Dawoud will play Mike. Other key characters from the show include Mubarak who will play Harvey’s boss Jessica Pearson, Mostafa who will star as Harvey’s fast-talking secretary Donna Paulsen. Meanwhile, Emad will play Mike’s love interest Rachel Zane, while Shahin will be the eccentric Louis Litt. Filming began in January 2022 and the first two seasons — of 30 episodes — will launch on April 2.

“We are thrilled to launch the Arabic version of ‘Suits’, an international adaptation one of the most successful and popular television series. Re purposing this type of show into regional formats is vitally important in the context of Egypt’s ongoing development as a mature and compelling media market,” El Ganainy said in a statement. “While it remains heavily inspired by the American drama, our version is unique and authentic to Egypt, featuring a celebrated cast of regional stars.”

