It’s only seems reasonable to spend time with your favourite drama couples on Valentine’s Day. So, grab some popcorn and a tissue box because I’ve rounded up five heart-warming Korean dramas that you can watch on Netflix to put in the romantic mood:
1. My ID is Gangnam Beauty
‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ is a romantic comedy and coming-of-age story that focuses on Kang Mi-rae, a timid and insecure girl who still gets teased for her plastic appearance after undergoing cosmetic surgery before attending university. She slowly recovers from her low self-esteem and discovers the true meaning of beauty as she gets to know Do Kyung-seok, played by Astro’s Cha Eunwoo,
The webtoon-turned-drama not only features strong female characters and conversations about beauty standards, but also focuses on self-love, which is the drama’s winning factor.
2. Something in the Rain
If you think you’re too old to be in a relationship or have given up on love altogether, this K-drama is for you. A single woman in her 30s falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother after he comes back to South Korea.
Despite their age gap, actors Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in won viewers’ hearts for their perfect on-screen chemistry and the drama’s engaging storyline. The love tale will definitely tug at your heart strings.
3. Inheritors
From the writer of ‘Mr. Sunshine’ and ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Inheritors’ is what everyone needs to watch on Valentine’s Day. It’s considered one of the most popular K-dramas for its all-star cast: Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, Kim Woo-bin, f(x)’s Krystal, CNBLUE’s Kang Min-Hyuk, ZE:A’s Park Hyung-Sik and more.
After meeting by chance in the US, two teens from completely different social backgrounds reunite once again at a prestigious high school attended by Korea’s privileged. It’s a delightful tale of youth and has all the K-drama elements that will make you swoon in no time.
4. Secret Garden
If you’re into the body swap trope combined with full-on romance, then you have to watch ‘Secret Garden’. The drama is a classic and is known for the infamous coffee foam kiss scene and tracksuits.
It tells the story of a wealthy man and a poor stunt girl who fall in love and inexplicably end up switching bodies. There’s fantasy, romance, comedy and heartbreak. The sensual chemistry between the two leads will have you swooning in no time and falling in love.
5. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
This drama was one of the most popular romcoms last year. Based on a popular webtoon, ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ is about a vainglorious vice president who doesn’t accept the fact that his secretary no longer wants to work for him. The story slowly unfolds the complicated relationship between the two. It’s filled with many heart-melting moments that will warm your heart and leave a smile on your face.