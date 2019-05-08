Image Credit:

Dracarys!

‘Game of Thrones’ has killed off another breakout character: The craft-services cup that accidentally made a cameo in Sunday’s ‘The Last of the Starks’ episode is gone.

HBO confirmed on Tuesday that the rogue anachronism was digitally removed from the sprawling fantasy drama, putting an end to the so-called “Starkbucks” drama that went viral on Monday.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the cup’s brief cameo on a Winterfell banquet table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), setting off a wave of memes and mash-ups highlighting the gaffe. It also prompted a number of critiques on how the biggest show on television could make such a mistake.

The oversight prompted a promotional response from Starbucks as well as a cheeky joke from HBO on Monday, both of which fell pretty flat.

“TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” Starbucks tweeted.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” HBO later said, noting that the cup was actually from craft services.

By Tuesday, the out-of-place beverage had been scrubbed from the episode on HBO Go as well as future replays on the premium cable channel, HBO said.

Alas, the only Pike remaining on the show is Pyke, the seat of House Greyjoy.