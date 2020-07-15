Indian TV star Shrenu Parikh is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the coronavirus in India.
The actress, best known to appear on hit shows such as ‘Ishqbaaz’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’, confirmed the news on her Instagram account, stating that despite taking every precaution, she fell prey to the pandemic.
“Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too,” Parikh posted on Instagram.
The actress further added: “Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with...pls pls be very careful and save urselves! [sic]”
According to media reports, she is currently admitted in a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Parikh’s news comes days after the first family of Bollywood, namely Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aradhya, all tested positive for the virus.
While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised in Mumbai, Rai Bachchan and her daughter are under quarantine at home. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Rekha’s bungalow in Mumbai has also been sealed after two security guards have tested positive for the virus.