Twenty-six staff members of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan have tested negative for COVID-19.
Amitabh and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday night and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.
Abhishek’s wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were confirmed positive on Sunday. However, Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.
Around 54 people had come in contact with the Bachchan family, out of which 28 have been quarantined. At the Bachchans’ residence in Jalsa, 26 people were said to be at high risk. Their swab tests were done on Sunday and their COVID-19 reports have come out as negative. The 26 staff members have been kept in quarantine for two weeks.
On Twitter, Amitabh on Sunday expressed gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering him and his family with prayers.