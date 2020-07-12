After Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan with his son actor Abhishek Bachchan in a file photo Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan put a lid on all rumours surrounding his and his family’s COVID-19 health updates by posting a series of transparent tweets.

Contrary to reports, the actor said he hasn’t been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai or sent home to quarantine and self-isolate after being admitted on July 11.

“My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain caution and safe. Please follow all rules,” tweeted Abhishek.

Earlier in the day, the second round of tests that included a swab test proved that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive.

Aishwarya and Abhishek with their daughter Aaradhya. Image Credit: Instagram/Aishwarya

“They will be self-quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my mother tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” added Abhishek.

Amitabh, Abhishek stable

Jaya, Aishwarya and Amitabh Image Credit: AFP

The father-son duo have been hospitalised for over 24 hours now and are being closely monitored.

The hospital authorities in a statement revealed that they are displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are working towards making them heal soon.

Abhishek, who was working at a Mumbai-based dubbing studio days before his diagnosis, was also shut as a precautionary measure. His co-star from his web series Amit Sadh, who accompanied Abhishek at the dubbing studio, has also promised to get himself tested today. The results of Sadh is awaited.

Actor Amit Sadh Image Credit: IANS

Meanwhile, celebrities from Bollywood and the South Indian film industries have sent their best wishes to the Bachchan family as they recover.