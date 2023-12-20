She took to her Instagram handle to share the video which showed how it happened. She was on the sets, when her hair came in contact with the flame of a candle, causing it to catch fire. Her co-star, actor Karan Grover, raced to her aid and put out the flames with his bare hands.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I was smelling it. Meri baal toh nahi jali na? (My hair’s not burning, rihgt?’) ” Karan replies, “Jale.”

She posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Accidents happen on set, but my hair catching fire somehow felt the scariest!! I accidentally also caught it on camera! Vlog now live. Link in bio/story. Also thank you @karanvgrover for saving me by putting it out with ur bare hands!”

Karan V Grover replied to Chhavi’s post, saying, “At first, I thought you’re on fire because you’re hot na... Then I realized it’s a candle... #besafe #bealert.” Chhavi responded, “Hahaha aw thanks bruh!”

The actress was earlier diagnosed with costochondritis, a condition characterised by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).

In August this year, she wrote in her post, “Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein [I am here with a new disease]. It’s called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It’s an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all.”

Chhavi revealed she has been experiencing “pain while breathing, using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.”

She added, “No, I’m not always positive about it, but I’m rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) because you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do! For anyone who needs to hear this...I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And, this too shall pass.”

Concluding her post on a positive note, Chhavi wrote, “For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth.”