Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, shared that he was “traumatised” by the late actor Amrish Puri while working on the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

KJo worked as an assistant director on the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, and he was intimidated by Amrish Puri as the latter was very particular about detailing of the scenes.

The upcoming episode of the streaming show will see Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty gracing the couch.

During the course of the episode, Karan reminisced about the old times, as he said: “I have to tell you, my father and Amrish ji (Amrish Puri) come from the same village, so the first person my father told me whose feet I had to touch was Amrish ji’s.”

Ajay Devgn said: “The only person whose feet I have touched is also Amrish ji because the first shot I took with him, I touched his feet.”

Karan added: “So I used to be very scared of him. When I was an AD on ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, he was particular about detailing, he would come and say ki time kya hai (What is the time)? I gave the time of what the time was, I thought he was asking me the time. He said, London mein time kya hai? scene ka time kya hai? Taaki mein ghadi ko uss time mein set karu (What is the time in London? So that I can set my watch accordingly). About the continuity, he said, shawl kis tarah mein drape karun (How do I drape the shawl?), I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man.”