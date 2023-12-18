Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recalled the time when filmmaker Karan Johar was his “sworn enemy”.
Ajay will be seen on the “Koffee With Karan” along with Rohit Shetty. A promo of the show gives a glimpse of the rapid fire.
In the clip, Karan first asks what could be the reason if Kajol was not talking to Devgn. To which Devgn replied: “Waiting for that day.”
Karan then asks “Do you have a sworn enemy?” Ajay replies: “Once upon a time, you”. Karan holds his throat in response and says: “I got such a shock”.
For the unversed, Ajay and Karan were at loggerheads when the release of ‘Shivaay’ clashed with ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in October, 2016.