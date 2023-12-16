Mumbai: Rumour mills have been abuzz with speculation about the separation of Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, on Friday, the rumors gained traction after reports suggested that the actress has left her in-laws' house and is now living separately.
Social media is filled with claims that Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan family residence and is residing independently.
The rumors started circulating around the premiere of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's streaming film, 'The Archies.' Media reports indicated that things were not going well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
However, a paparazzi shared pictures from an event in Mumbai where Aishwarya can be seen in the company of Big B and her husband, refuting the rumours.