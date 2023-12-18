Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan regaled fans in Dubai as part of the promotions for his upcoming film, 'Dunki'. From dancing to 'O Maahi' song at the Global Village to surprising fans at the VOX Cinemas, the Bollywood Badshah was at his best.
Dressed in a jacket, a t-shirt and cargos, the actor hit the stage and danced to his new song, 'O Maahi,' and even performed the hit Pathaan song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. And yes, fans were also treated to his signature open arms pose.
Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' will release in theatres this weekend. Ahead of the release,the makers kickstarted the promotional journey in Dubai.