The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to Bollywood film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan on Tuesday, in connection with a real estate company embezzling Rs 30 crore.
According to media reports, Gauri, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is the brand ambassador of the Lucknow-based real estate company, Tulsiani Group, which has been accused of duping investors and banks of Rs 30 crore, media reports said.
Reportedly, ED officials will investigate various aspects, such as how much money Gauri received to become the brand ambassador of the group.