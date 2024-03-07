The wait is over for Avatar fans! Netflix has officially greenlit seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series, "Avatar: The Last Airbender." This exciting news comes just two weeks after the show's debut, which saw it top the streaming charts and capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.
"Aang's journey continues," reads the Netflix annoucement on social media.
The two-season renewal clearly shows Netflix's confidence in the live-action adaptation. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the first season garnered significant viewership, becoming the No. 1 English-language TV show on the platform within its first week.
Season 2 is expected to follow the events of Book 2: Earth, while Season 3 will conclude the narrative with Book 3: Fire.
The news was met with enthusiasm from the cast and crew, who expressed their excitement about continuing to bring this beloved story to life. "We're so grateful for the incredible support from the fans and Netflix," said showrunner Albert Kim. "We can't wait to share the next chapters of Aang's adventure with the world."
The cast was also pranked via zoom call by Daniel Dae Kim, who played Fire Lord Ozai. The team was initially disheartened thinking the show might not be renewed. Dae Kim led the team on for a bit, before breaking the good news.
So, prepare to embark on a thrilling journey as Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph continue their quest to restore balance to the world. With two more seasons on the horizon, the future of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on Netflix looks brighter than ever.