Selena Gomez has secured her first Emmy nomination for best lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

This nomination marks a significant milestone in Gomez’s acting career, previously recognised primarily for her contributions as an executive producer on the same series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez joins a competitive category that includes Quinta Brunson from ‘Abbott Elementary’, Ayo Edebiri from ‘The Bear’, Maya Rudolph from ‘Loot’, Jean Smart from ‘Hacks’, and Kristen Wiig from ‘Palm Royale’.

Her nomination reflects the acclaim garnered by her portrayal in the hit comedy-mystery series.

‘Only Murders in the Building’, co-produced by Gomez alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, also received acclaim in other categories, with a total of 21 nominations at the 2024 Emmys.

The series, known for its clever blend of humour and mystery, has been praised for its engaging storyline and the chemistry among its cast.

In addition to Gomez’s nomination, the series itself is nominated for best comedy series, competing against other acclaimed shows like ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Palm Royale’, ‘Reservation Dogs’, and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’.

This marks ‘Only Murders in the Building’s’ third nomination in this prestigious category.

Gomez’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, have also received nominations for best actor in a comedy series, highlighting the strong performance ensemble of the show.

They are joined by Matt Berry from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, Larry David from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, Jeremy Allen White from ‘The Bear’, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai from ‘Reservation Dogs’.