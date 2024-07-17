Americans spent more than 40per cent of their TV time streaming movies and TV shows, the highest percentage ever for online viewing, with Netflix Inc. registering the biggest increase in market share, thanks to popular shows like Bridgerton.

Streaming viewership increased 6per cent from May, boosting the share of overall viewing by 1.5 percentage points, according to researcher Nielsen. Broadcasting lost 1.8 points, while cable fell by 1 percentage point.

Overall TV viewing rose for the first time since January, buoyed by kids getting out of school for the summer.

Fresh programming spurred gains at Netflix, including a new season of the hit show Bridgerton and Your Honor, a drama from Paramount Global. The streaming pioneer increased its viewing 12per cent during the month to reach 8.4per cent market share, Nielsen said. The leader is Google's YouTube, which edged up slightly to 9.9per cent.

Three other streaming platforms scored double-digit viewing growth during the month, with Disney+ up 15per cent, Fox Corp.'s Tubi up 15per cent and Max up 11per cent, Nielsen said. Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.