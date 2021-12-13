Gear up for a weekend of comic books, pop culture and celebrity sightings as tickets for Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi go on sale.
The 10th edition of the convention will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with the new dates — March 4 to 6, 2022 — reflecting the UAE’s recently announced weekend change.
The event, organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), promises an action-packed weekend that showcases film, comics, music and gaming. Attendees can also expect to see fans dressed up in elaborate costumes based on their favourite characters.
Celebrity guests include ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Nathalie Emmanuel, while the full line-up is yet to be announced.
There will also be outdoor festival arena with food trucks and a main stage, a gaming zone, cosplay parades and entertainment acts.
Tickets start from Dh115 and are available online.
Past editions of Middle East Film & Comic Con took place in Dubai and featured appearances by stars such as Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi, Benedict Wong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ezra Miller, Iwan Rheon, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Gillian Anderson and William Shatner.