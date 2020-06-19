Shakeel Siddqui and Asad Raza Khan in Comedy Adda season 2 Image Credit: Supplied

We live in interesting times. The pandemic has brought fear to our doors while the world unites in the race to find a cure. It has also perhaps sparked a greater social conscience, where strangers try to help one another navigate the confines of legal tape in the best way possible.

But it is a nod to the human condition that it is in these perilous times that we are able to smile, to laugh; through humour we confront the darkness and catch glimpses of the light.

Laughter can be satire, can be stand-up, can be improv – or it can be a mix of all three, which is what the second installment of ‘Comedy Adda’ is, a series that allows UAE-based comedians a chance to match wits and share their brand of funny. (There are also celebrity guests adding to the fun.)

The finale of this season - which will run on ARY Digital on Saturday, at 6.30pm UAE time and then be available on YouTube – comes with an unusual caveat for its stars – a lack of audience. COVID-19 and the preventive measures prescribed to keep it at bay mean comedians going the Zoom route. “We are looking at makeshift options on how to have it without a live studio, and also adhering to the guidelines issued by the government and health authorities,” explains Asad Raza Khan, the host and writer of the show. “We also plan to have online/Zoom sessions till we are ready for the next season branded ‘Comedy Adda Live’.”

“This show has put UAE talent on the map with our viewership extending all over the world. We recently crossed 2.5 million views for our episodes and clips across all platforms,” he adds.

As for who’s taking the stage this time – well known South Asian comic Shakeel Siddqui, better known 'Teeli' in Pakistan and for his stint in 'Comedy Circus' in India.