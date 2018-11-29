Dubai: A three-day festival celebrating the ancient and highly structured classical performing arts from south Indian state of Kerala will be held in Dubai this weekend..
Showcasing the indigenous art forms of Kerala, the 12th edition of ‘Utsavam 2018’- International Kathakali and Koodiyattam Festival (IKKF) will be staged from November 30 to December 2, under the aegis of the Consulate General of India in Dubai, organisers said in a press release.
To be held at Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain Theatre, Gems Wellington High School, Shaikh Zayed Road, entry to the event is free.
Koodiyattam, also transliterated as Kudiyattam, is a 2000-year-old theatre form recognised by Unesco as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.
Kathakali is a vibrant ballet-like dance drama noted for its dramatic make-up, elaborate costumes and detailed gestures.
Over the years, the festival has grown in scale and magnificence.
Acclaimed artists such as Padmabhushan Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair and Padmashree Kalamandalam Gopi have graced the festival with their performances in the past.
This year, the Kathakali acts have been chosen in order to reflect the golden age of the art form from 17th to early 19th century. Each of these plays is very distinct, emphasising a different sensibility of Kathakali, organisers said.
The programme schedule and details of artistes can be seen at www.traditionslive.org