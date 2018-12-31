Dubai: Hundreds of thousands of people from across the world came down to Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve, showcasing the finest expression of tolerance in the UAE and welcoming the Year of Tolerance in the country with a splendid display of fireworks, laser show and a lot of entertainment activities.
At the Burj Al Arab, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Global Village and most importantly, Burj Khalifa massive crowds gathered to watch the displays on New Year’s Eve.
Crowds that gathered to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks hours before the event were excited to usher in the New Year with hope and happiness.
A family from Denmark said they just fell in love with Dubai on their first visit for the New Year celebrations. Tens of thousands of people also flocked at major venues of fireworks across the UAE such as Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Marina Island, Global Vilage, Dubai Festival City, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, Al Seef Street, Sharjah Waterfront and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah to celebrate the New Year.
Jan Riis and his children, Emma Sofie and Philip, were among the people who bought special tickets that gave them access closer to Burj Khalifa to view the fireworks.
Running a construction firm back home, Riis said he was floored by the skyscrapers and architecture in Dubai.
“It is a fantastic experience. We loved everything here and we even had a special experience that made us so impressed about Dubai,” said Riis.
As we welcome 2019, we look forward to new hopes, dreams and ambitions in our continued belief that nothing is impossible. I wish the people of the UAE, Arab region and the world a happy new year filled with peace, tolerance and compassion.
“My son lost his mobile phone in a taxi the other day. It is about 15,000 taxies to look out for... We were just surprised that the taxi driver walked into our room this morning and handed it over to us.
“On top of that we just go to know that it is going to be the Year of Tolerance. We are excited to take part in that. We also want to be tolerant.”
He said his daughter Emma Sofie has been so impressed with Dubai that she said that if ever she has to move out of Denmark she’ll be shifting to Dubai.
“I feel so safe and happy over here,” said a gleaming Sofie, a college student.
Balqis Biogun who flew down to celebrate her third New Year in Dubai from Nigeria brought along her friend Adesola Waliyat this time.
“I’m always excited to be in Dubai. This place gives me a lot of happiness. Happiness means freedom and tolerance. Dubai is the place for that,” said Biogun, who works in a salon back home.
Waliyat, a businesswoman, said she was excited to spend the New Year in Dubai after she heard the experiences from Biogun.
“To watch the New York fireworks, this is the best place to be on New Year’s Eve,” she said.
Delighted at the collective efforts of our people in 2018 and look forward to 2019, the Year of Tolerance. Our people’s hard work and dedication help us march ahead powerfully. We look forward to peace and security prevailing across the world.
Igor Vodoleev and son Anton Vodoleev from Russia came dressed as Santa Claus extending the spirit of Christmas to New Year in Dubai.
“We had seen the Burj Khalifa fireworks on TV. That is the best so far that we had watched. So, we came down here,” said Igor who was also accompanied by his wife and daughter and a friend of Anton.
Dubai Fountain’s spectacular shows accompanied by music built up the excitement of people waiting for the midnight celebrations.
Organiser of the Downtown event Emaar brought in the excitement on social media on the ground by flying in 55 top global influencers from TikTok for a VIP celebration marking the UAE launch of the mobile phone application for short-form video.
Five lucky couples from China, India and the Middle East also got an opportunity to fly to Dubai for free to witness the New Year’s Eve.
Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance services put up elaborate measures to manage the crowd and traffic and ensure everyone’s safety across the city that puts out the Middle East’s largest New Year celebrations.