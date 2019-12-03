chainha_715 • Image Credit:

Up-and-coming South Korean actor Cha In-Ha has died at the age of 27, according to his agency.

His sudden passing marks the third demise of a young South Korean talent in the span of as many months, following the deaths of K-Pop stars Sulli, 25 and Goo Hara, 27.

“On December 3, actor Cha In-Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In-Ha until now,” announced his agency Fantagio, in a statement posted by publication Soompi.

Police confirmed to Yonhap News Agency that Cha In-Ha was found dead by his manager, according to reports, though no cause of death has been confirmed.

Fantagio requested that no rumours be circulated at this time. The actor’s funeral will be held privately, they added.

Cha In-Ha, born Lee Jae-ho, posted three photographs of himself to Instagram a day before the tragic news. In them, he was seen drinking from a white mug and looking down at his phone. The caption warned fans not to catch a cold and included a snowman emoji.