A selfie video of Allu Arjun and his maid Ashwini is viral on social media and, in the bargain, Ashwini’s Instagram followers have gone up dramatically.
The ‘Pushpa’ star was out to cast his vote in the Telangana assembly elections on Wednesday when his help wanted a video with him. In the video, Arjun asks her how many Instagram followers she has. She replies that it is 13K. Quizzed as to how many followers she wanted, Ashwini said: “30K”.
Arjun then asked her, “Will they come after seeing the video?” Her answer was a confident , Yes’. “Then, let’s hope you get it,” says Arjun.
The comments section was inundated with people telling Ashwini how lucky she is and others praising Allu Arjun for his humility.
At the time of publishing this report, Ashwini’s followers stood at 18.5 followers.