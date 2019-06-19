Debutant director Harish Ram LH opens his career with an adventure story for the family

Can you hear the roar of ‘Thumbaa?’ The promotional teaser of the film shows a tiger encouraging music composer Anirudh Ravichander on the piano. It was a novel marketing technique that went viral early this year.

Tamil film ‘Thumbaa’ directed by Harish Ram LH, follows Varsha, a wildlife photographer on assignment in the forest. Keerthi Pandian, daughter of Tamil actor Arun Pandian, makes her cinema debut as Varsha. Darshan, who debuted with ‘Kanaa’, and Dheena play the other two leads. Jayam Ravi plays a cameo.

“Varsha is eager to capture a tiger on her camera and helping her on this mission are two men, Hari and his painter friend whom she meets in the forest,” said Pandian.

The three lead actors went through a rigorous workshop for the film.

“Since a large part of the story happens in the forest with animals, we had to imagine them and give reactions accordingly,” added Darshan. “That was not easy.”

Told with situational humour, this fantasy adventure targets children. Real animals were not used for the film. VFX work is done by Chennai based company, Knack Studios.

‘Thumbaa’ was shot at Vagamon, Idukki, Palakad, Chennai and Kumili.