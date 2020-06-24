Now that shooting has resumed on June 22 in some parts of India, Telugu cinema is heading back outdoors to work on stalled projects in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Telugu director Prashanth Varma, who debuted with the critically acclaimed film ‘Awe’, is currently working on his third film. As soon as restrictions lifted, Varma slotted a five-day schedule in Manikonda.
“We are following restrictions and shooting with less number of actors — the stipulation being not more than 40 people on the sets at a time,” said Varma.
The teaser of this untitled film was released recently and a competition was floated to guess the genre of the film. The winners will be announced next week when the title and motion poster will be released.
“This will be a first of its kind genre in Telugu cinema. It is inspired by true events of COVID-19 situation,” said Varma.