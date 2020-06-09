1 of 9
A video featuring Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan at Marine Drive, along with their son Taimur, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Saif can be seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders as Kareena stands beside him, enjoying the cool breeze.
Image Credit: IANS
2 of 9
Not just Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, other B-Towners have also begun stepping out of their homes as India inched closer to the first ‘Unlockdown’ phase. On Monday, actress Disha Patani, spotted in the Mumbai suburbs, opted for an all-black tracksuit and covered her face in a colour-coordinated face mask.
Image Credit: Social media
3 of 9
Rakul Preet Singh stepped out for a 10km walk on Bandra beach in Mumbai and shared photographs on Instagram. The actress shared a video from the beach where she says: "Hi Guys I just stepped out for a walk today and I am doing a 10K. I thought this is so beautiful and decided to show you guys what's happening. Doesn't this look amazing? All of you who are being lazy should just step out and enjoy nature!"
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 9
Neha Dhupia clicked a selfie after she stepped out for a morning run. "Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days... was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear... freedom because i was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before, freedom caus I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears, freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired; and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone..." she wrote.
Image Credit: IANS
5 of 9
Actor Ram Kapoor was happy to finally step out of home for a spin on his bike after almost three months of lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Ram wrote: "Took these beautiful machines out for a spin finally after more then three months, it was truly magical." Along with it, he posted a few pictures of his bike. In one of the images he can be seen standing between two bikes and smiling.
Image Credit: IANS
6 of 9
Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Sidhhivinayak temple in Mumbai, which is closed. Ekta offered prayers from outside, along with her son Ravie, on her birthday on Sunday. The producer shared photos of her temple visit on Instagram.
Image Credit: IANS
7 of 9
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returned home in Mumbai from Delhi, yesterday, a day before her birthday. The actress, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, shared a few pictures and videos that show Sonam spending time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home. "Back with my main. Thank you my incredible husband," Sonam captioned the picture, in which she can be seen posing with Rhea.
Image Credit: IANS
8 of 9
Lady Gaga and her entrepreneur boyfriend Michael Polansky were spotted holding hands and donning protective face masks while they were going for a coffee run in Los Angeles. It was a rare public outing for the relatively private couple.
Image Credit: Social media
9 of 9
In Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth enjoyed a bike ride with their son Tennessee. The star was spotted having some outdoor fun with her family in Malibu. Reese, 44, sported a face mask for their bike ride, while Jim wore a scarf to cover his face.
Image Credit: backgrid