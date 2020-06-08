1 of 8
Kareena Kapoor Khan: A late bloomer by Bollywood standards, Kareena Kapoor Khan took the world of social media by a storm when she finally made her Instagram debut in March of this year (although, a little birdie tells us, she had been secretly scouting these corridors for much longer). Launching her Instagram account under @KareenaKapoorKhan, the actress’ account now commands 3.3 million followers. Not bad for a two-month draw.
Jennifer Aniston: Making her Instagram debut last year, Jennifer Aniston joined the social media site with a grand entrance:sShe posted a selfie with the rest of the ‘Friends’ cast. The caption? “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too! HI INSTAGRAM.” Her entrance was so dramatic that she crashed the app. She also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram account to reach 1 million followers at five hours and 16 minutes. Today, with just 32 posts, she commands 33.9m followers.
Julia Roberts: Who knew a simple ‘Hello’ on social media would have the world talking? The ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ star joined Instagram in June 2018 posting a picture of herself sitting under a tree wearing a sweater emblazoned with the word ‘love’. Today she has 8.8m followers. The late bloomer spoke to Marie Claire inn 2013, regarding her decision to avoid social media: “[Social media] is kind of like cotton candy: it looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant.”
Tom Cruise: Getting a few months head start on Roberts, the Hollywood actor headed to Instagram in January 2018 by posting two photos from the set of the sixth ‘Mission: Impossible’ film. One picture simply depicted a clapperboard revealing the film, while the second one had him hanging from a chopper. Today, the actor has amassed more than 4.6m followers.
Matthew McConaughey: A month after Aniston took Instagram by storm, McConaughey followed suit in November 2019 by posting a strange video of himself in between fits of laughter. He followed that up with a selfie he took with talk show host Jimmy Fallon and sticking to posts about his fun life and Hollywood buddies. Seventy-five posts later, he now commands 3.6m followers.
Katrina Kaif: In April 2017, the Bollywood actress made her Instagram debut and the first picture shared was a sun-kissed picture of Kaif lounging by the sea. The actress posted: “New beginnings ... coming from my happy place #helloinstagram.” She has since become a social media queen, with a little help from her friend Alia Bhatt, and today she commands 38.4m followers.
Will Smith: You would think he joined Instagram years ago, but Hollywood star Will Smith only made his Instagram debut on December 2017 and all thanks to Ellen DeGeneres who all but bamboozled the star to join the social media platform live from her talk show. Today he has more than 45.8m followers waiting for his every post.
Jennifer Garner: The Hollywood sweetheart joined Instagram in September 2017 and has been using her account to do good for mankind. When she isn’t reading stories to little children stuck at home during the quarantine lockdown, she’s busy sharing recipes to bake pretzels. No wonder she commands 9.2million followers today.
