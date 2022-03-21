Popular YouTuber and TV star Gayathri has died in a car crash over the weekend, according to news reports.
The Telugu actress, whose real name was Dolly D Cruze, was a popular Instagram influencer as well before finding fame through her YouTube channel ‘Jalsa Rayudu’, followed by the web series ‘Madam Sir Madam Anthe.’
According to a report by entertainment portal India Glitz, Gayathri was returning from Holi celebrations on Friday night in Gachibowli, Hyderabad when the car she was travelling in hit a road divider and overturned.
The 26-year-old reportedly died on the collision while her friend who was driving the vehicle was rushed to a nearby hospital before he too succumbed to his injuries. Reports further claimed that a 38-year-old woman who was caught up in the crash also died at the site.
Actress Surekha Vani expressed her shock on social media as she posted an emotional tribute to the young life lost. “Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..!”