In a surprising reveal, South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi shared a new look on social media page. Like many other stars, Sethupathi faced negative comments about his weight. So, a still from his movie sporting his new fit physique has gone viral on social media.
Sethupathi shared a photo on his Instagram page, and colleagues and fans were quick to comment on the star's drastic transformation.
Though the actor was out and about promoting his new movie, the weight loss was not apparent in those appearances which is what made this reveal all the more surprising to fans.
The dark action thriller "Vikram", where Sethupathi shares screen space with Kamal Haasan, was this year's biggest Tamil hit till Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan-1" came along. The movie is still among this year's five top grossers.
On the work front, Sethupati will star alongside Vikrant Massey in the upcoming Santosh Sivan action-thriller ‘Mumbaikar’. This movie is an adaptation of the Tamil film Maanagaram (2017). This will be his Bollywood debut. He will also be seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.