Top Malayalam actor Prithviraj is aiming for world domination with his new film ‘Kaduva’ and is willing to try every ingenious way to spread the word. And he stuck to that promise.

On June 29, the Dubai skies lit up with a laser show at 9pm with its lead stars watching in absolute fascination. The title of the film was splashed across the sky, along with a caricature of the actor.

Drones light up the sky in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Earlier, actors and producers chose to promote their upcoming films with a big reveal lighting up the Burj Khalifa, but this is the first time that a laser show has been executed with such precision.

‘Kaduva’, which has all the tropes that define a mass-entertainer, deserves such a welcome believes its lead players Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi. ‘Kaduva’ has Prithviraj playing to the galleries as this archetypal estate plantation owner from Kerala who’s extremely wealthy, arrogant, and macho. His tussle with a local policeman, played by Vivek Oberoi, and how it snowballs into a significant war between their respective egos forms the crux of the film.

Listin Stephen, Vivek Oberoi, Samyukta Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ahmad Golchin. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“There’s a large section in Kerala who are desperate to watch a larger-than-life mass entertainer. Remember, I distributed ‘KGF: 2’ in Kerala and it got such a huge collection. All of this indicates that people are believing this narrative that Kerala films can’t do larger-than-life entertainers. I do not like that narrative and want to change it,” said Prithviraj at a press conference in Dubai.

So what does he do? He makes a film about a boisterous alpha-male Malayali ‘achayan’ [estate plantation owner] from the Kottayam belt and reminds his legion of fans that even the Kerala film industry can whip out magnum-opuses that are truly escapist. Earlier, actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi have owned such roles.

“Don’t be surprised if you see a slice of Mammootty, Mohanlal, or Suresh Gopi in me in this film … And I want every big Malayalam film to be released in this fashion. It’s a greedy dream,” said Prithviraj.

He also gave a big shout out to the local distributor Ahmad Golchin from Phars Films for facilitating the drone show.

“It’s always wonderful to be backed by Golchin who is willing to put his faith and money into our films … This is your typical mass entertainer with a story with some unpredictable twists,” said Prithviraj.

