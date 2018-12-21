“Police who were mute yesterday when unauthorised people locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours, absolutely unbelievable [sic],” he posted. “We will fight back, will do everything to conduct [music composer] Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help producers in distress. Targeting me for a simple reason that I want to do good for producers who have lost everything, well I wil continue to do this no matter what. My conscience is clear... I will continue to march ahead.”