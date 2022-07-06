Shruti Haasan wants her fans, and certain sections of the media, to know that she isn’t in critical condition, nor is she unwell, despite reports being circulated online.

Addressing the issue in a video clip on Instagram, the actress shut down such stories, while talking about living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

“I am having PCOS which a lot of women have. Yes, it’s challenging. But no, it doesn’t mean I am ‘unwell’ or in ‘critical condition’ of any kind. I’ve realised that some media and news outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which was supposed to be positive.”

The ‘Luck’ actress further added: “I also got calls asking me if I was admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern. You have a good day.”

It all kicked off a week ago when Haasan took to social media with a video of her working out while talk about dealing with hormonal issues.

“Work out with me I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges — but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say Thank you by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out,” she shared at the time.

The actress further added: “My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me.. so, I’m so happy to share this with all of you.”

Shruti Haasan in 'Bestseller' Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Haasan, who is also as a singer, is the daughter of legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. The actress also took a hiatus from acting to discover her passion for music and has since recorded several tracks and performed live across India. She will next seen in Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar.’

What is PCOS?