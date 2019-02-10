”I didn’t get it easy. Initially, I had done smaller roles without really knowing what I was doing. I knew from the start that I wasn’t going to get that traditional big launch since I have no acting background. I had to work my way up. In the beginning of my career, I had made some wrong decisions and I am glad I made them. That was my learning curve. I was so new and I never grew up on a dose of films like many actors. My dad [an Indian army man] was strict and didn’t allow me to watch many films… I didn’t know what I was supposed to do at the start.