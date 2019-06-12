The film is set to be a typical commercial entertainer

Rio Raj and RJ Vigneshkanth Image Credit: Supplied

Debutant director Karthik Venugopalan opens his career with a title that takes one back to a popular song of matinee idol, the late MGR.

‘Nenjamundu Nermaiyumundu Odu Raja’ is touted as a typical commercial entertainer with a regular romantic track and comedy.

“However, towards the end it becomes serious with a social message,” said Venugopalan, who shot to fame with Black Sheep, a YouTube Channel.

‘NNOR’ was born from his experiences on YouTube.

The story is about two young men, Shiva and Vicky, played by actors Rio Raj and VJ Vigneshkanth. The duo manage a YouTube Channel.

“What makes these two irresponsible young men who take life easy, turn into heroes and find a meaning in life is explored in the story,” said Venugopalan.

Shirin Kanchwala makes her debut opposite Raj. She plays a channel reporter. The supporting cast includes Nanjil Sampath and Radha Ravi.

‘Nenjamundu Nermaiyumundu Odu Raja’ is co-produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, his second under Sivakarthikeyan Productions, with Kalai Arasu.