Malayalam actors Joseph George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod will be in the UAE soon

Stars from director Joshy’s comeback film ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’ including Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha will be in Dubai on August 7 at the Vox Cinemas for the audio launch.

Actor George, who spearheads this film, was last seen in the critically-acclaimed thriller Joseph in which he played a sharp investigative officer. Usha, who is a popular actress and RJ in Dubai, was last seen in ‘Lucifer’ as a journalist.

The actors are expected to meet their fans at th Vox Cinemas, Cineplex near Grand Hyatt at 8pm.

According to reports, ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’, written by Abhilash Chandran, is reportedly set in the 90s.