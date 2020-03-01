The Malayalam star will be in the UAE to promote his latest crime thriller

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will be in Dubai on March 7 to promote his latest thriller, ‘Forensic’, Gulf News tabloid can exclusively reveal.

The self-made actor, who plays a forensic expert tasked with tracking down a serial killer who targets young girls, is expected to meet and interact with his UAE fans at the Reel Cinemas in Al Ghurair Centre on Saturday afternoon.

“What is wonderful about the UAE is that the Malayalis in that region watch our films with as much eagerness as the ones living in Kerala. It’s always heartening to come to the Gulf countries to promote my films because they appreciate our works wholeheartedly,” said Thomas in an interview over the phone.

He was earlier in the UAE to showcase his film ‘And The Oscar Goes To’.

‘Forensic’ is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan and also features actress Mamta Mohandas as a smart cop. ‘Forensic’ has opened to glowing reviews in Kerala and will release in the UAE on March 5.