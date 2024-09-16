The Kerala government has accused Malayalam actor Dileep of allegedly attempting to disrupt the trial process in the 2017 sexual assault case involving a popular female actress. According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the state leveled these accusations in a sworn affidavit filed with the Supreme Court.

Dileep -- one of the accused in orchestrating the crime by allegedly hiring six criminals to abduct and assault the actress -- and his lawyers are accused of delaying the trial by taking months to cross-examine officials involved in the case. As reported by The News Minute, Dileep's lawyers spent 87 days over a span of seven months to examine Baiju Poulose, the lead investigator in the case. Other witness examination by Dileep's lawyers lasted for over 109 days.

The prime accused, Pulsar Suni, is currently on trial for abducting and sexually assaulting the actress in a moving vehicle in 2017. He has now sought bail, prompting the Kerala Goverment to oppose the bail application filed by Suni and filing this afidavit accusing Dileep of delaying the case verdict.

The state has detailed that over the past seven months, Dileep’s defense team has extensively cross-examined key witnesses, including the investigation team. The defense's prolonged questioning is seen as a deliberate attempt to obstruct the trial which has now gone on for over six years.