Kathir and Shrusti Dange in ‘Satru’. Image Credit: Supplied

Tamil actor Kathir is looking to experiment. After playing interesting roles last year with ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Sigai,’ he is now donning a police uniform in his next.

‘Satru’ is directed by Naveen Nanjundan, former associate of Tamil director Radhamohan. This MBA graduate quit a lucrative career driven by his passion for cinema.

“Satru centred around a suspended policeman captures events that happen over a day,” said Nanjundan. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game between this policeman and five suspects he is tracking. I wanted a good actor but not a known star for this role. Kathir fit the bill perfectly.”

Shrusti Dange is paired opposite Kathir.

Evoking more interest in this thriller is the presence of actor Laguparan as the villain. Laguparan made his debut as hero in ‘Raattinam.’ The supporting cast includes Ponnvanan, Neelima, Marimuthu, Rishi and Suja Varunee.

Amresh Ganesh, the music composer of the film, revealed that there are no duets. “This is a racy thriller that has no room for romance. It’s an edge of the seat story,” he said.

Mahesh Muthusamy is the cinematographer.