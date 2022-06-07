Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ is continuing its bullish run at the box office with the crime thriller already crossing Rs1.75 billion worldwide according to the latest numbers.

The movie hit the magic number on day four of its release, with Haasan even taking to social media to thank the fans, along with the film’s cast and crew, including his director Lokesh Kanakaraj whom he even gifted a Lexus car.

Fahad Faasil in 'Vikram' Image Credit: Supplied

In a video posted online, Haasan seemed jubilant about ‘Vikram’s success. He can be heard saying: “Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film ‘Vikram’ in that line up.”

The actor further continues: “It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known.”

With a stellar line-up of stars and cameos in the movie, Haasan also had a special message for his co-stars. “My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for ‘Vikram’s’ success. Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverbrating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together,” he continued.

His final message of gratitude was left for the captain of the ship, his director. “The love Lokesh has for cinema and for me was evident during each day of filming and in each frame of the film. The love of fans too is like that,” the actor added.

According to industry figures shared by film analyst Ramesh Bala, ‘Vikram’ has broken a UAE three-day record for a Tamil film in terms of footfall. The movie has recorded 165,931 figure in the three days, compared to ‘Beast’ with 70,904 in five days and ‘Valmai’ at 60,127 in four days.