Step aside ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’, there’s a new king in town and it’s none other than Kamal Haasan.
The Tamil actor-politician’s latest release ‘Vikram’ is on track to break box office records in India with the film earning Rs580 million worldwide on its opening day.
The crime thriller, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has earned Rs330 million on opening day across India according to box office reports, with another Rs250 million earned from overseas markets, including the UAE.
Industry analysts have stated the movie, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, has earned more than $1m in the North American market on opening day, with the UAE just shy of that figure at $950,000. By end of Sunday, the movie was speculated to take its earnings to $7.50m in overseas markets and hit the coveted 100-crore mark the same day.
In his latest production, Haasan plays a retired police officer who embarks on a mission to release a high-profile hostage from the clutches of two disparate sibling kidnappers.
Haasan, who was down in Dubai ahead of ‘Vikram’s release, spoke about the movie’s USP. “‘Vikram’ is a high-octane action thriller, but it’s not a fairy-tale kind of narration. And, it’s not going to be as realistic as ‘Nayakan’ either. This film will put you on the edge of your seat and you will not leave the cinemas with a smirk but awe,” he told Gulf News last week.
‘Vikram’ is out now in UAE cinemas.