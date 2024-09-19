As the #MeToo movement gains traction in the Kerala film industry ignited by the incriminating Hema Committee Findings, exposing longstanding issues of sexual abuse, exploitation of actresses, and powerful actor groups dictating who gets hired for work, the focus has increasingly turned to the networks of influence that shape careers and opportunities.

Mithun, who has been active in the Malayalam film industry since the age of 18 and has appeared in films like 'Runway', 'Run Baby Run' and 'Avatharam' in supporting roles, reflects on the pervasive nature of these cliques.

"It’s everywhere … It’s not just Malayalam cinema—if you’re not connected with the right people, you don’t often get the job,” said Mithun in an interview with Gulf News in Dubai.

Dubai-based actor and RJ Mithun looks back on the #MeToo storm in Kerala films

Mithun’s comments reflect a reality that is well-known but often unspoken.

"As clichéd and outrageous as it sounds, working in films is like being a part of a family. It’s about companionship where people are working together as a family unit and if you are not comfortable with each other, it won’t work and you are naturally not hired,” explained Mithun.

A Reboot of Thought

The Malayalam film industry is currently grappling with a significant reckoning as the #MeToo movement uncovers a web of sexual abuse and exploitation.

High-profile figures such as Mukesh, Siddique, Jaysurya, and director Ranjith have been accused of sexual misconduct, intensifying scrutiny on the industry's entrenched power structures. The revelations, which come on the heels of the Hema Committee's findings, have sparked a broader conversation about systemic issues within the industry, including the prevalence of powerful cliques and networks that protect predators and hinder justice. But Mithun believes that this upheaval could pave way for much-needed reforms within the industry.

He is convinced that the global #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood, sparked a critical change in attitudes. "There had to be a correction of this," he said.

"We had to reboot our thinking and realize you're not supposed to think like this. You need to step up if the women around you are not safe."

Reflecting on his early years in the industry, Mithun acknowledged that patriarchal attitudes were the norm, with many accepting problematic behavior as just another part of the industry’s culture.

"When I came into the Malayalam film industry, I was around 18-19 years old," Mithun recalls.

"We all heard stories from our childhood saying that cinema is not safe [and] and not good for women. We never used to consider these things [safety of women on a film set] seriously before."

Unspoken behaviors and dangerous norms

Mithun points out that many behaviors that were once normalised in the industry would now be seen as unacceptable.

"When I look back...there were a lot of adult jokes people used to crack in front of crowds, which at that point was very normal...but now, when I think back, I wonder how uncomfortable that lady must have been."

A still of Mithun in 'Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri' (2018)

The concept of consent, Mithun said, was alien to most men too.

“When we were in college, we didn’t know much about consent but the reboot in our own minds happened to us long after. We were not brought up in a home where we were told what the right way to approach a woman was. We saw what our parents or elders did and we followed it … I had to change my ways,” said Mithun.

Unraveling the accusations: Dileep and beyond

The most high-profile case within the Malayalam industry is that of actor-producer Dileep, who was accused of orchestrating an attack on a female colleague by allegedly hiring criminals to sexually assault her in a moving vehicle. When asked about his perspective on such horrific episodes, Mithun confessed that even within close-knit circles, it’s difficult to truly know what someone is capable of.

"Do I really know your side, where you do things for physical satisfaction or even your mental side? Most child predators are relatives. So do you really think that anyone working along with each other would really know their fetishes and fantasies?" he questioned.

Dileep is accused of masterminding the attack against a female actress in February 2017. The actor has denied any wrongdoing and the case is still under trial.

Despite his friendships with several actors, Mithun is cautious about passing judgment without proper evidence.

"I have not actually witnessed anything," he said. However, he acknowledges that when such allegations surface, there needs to be a fair and legal process. "Take a step back, go through the investigations, and then come back, prove your innocence if they can."

He believes that tainted talents like Siddique and director Ranjith stepping down from positions of power in Kerala film bodies’ was a right move. But his fear?

All this noise about naming and shaming predators will fade into obscurity. He believes a proper legal follow-up is a must.