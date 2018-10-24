Late actor Kalabhavan Mani began his career as a mimicry artist who found his way into films, making a place for himself as a comedian and an award winning actor.

Mani, who died at the age of 46, is now brought on-screen by director Vinayan of Albuthadweep fame. This biopic titled Chalakuddikaran Changathi follows late Mani from his childhood to his demise in 2016. Mani, a good singer, was also known for his naadan pattu (folk songs).

Mani was a Dalit (member of the lowest caste in the Hindu caste system) who rose from poverty to stardom, yet never forgot his roots and his sufferings, said Vinayan who found a close friend in Mani, with whom he’s worked on in 13 films.

“I was impressed with his simplicity, sincerity and humble attitude. He was a man who helped people quietly without letting anyone know,” said Vinayan.

Chalakuddikaran Changanthi while tracing Mani’s rise as an actor, also talks about the discrimination he faced in the film industry on account of his colour and caste.

Newcomer Senthil Krishna selected through auditions from a list of 5000 participants plays Mani in the film. The supporting cast includes Sudheer Karamana, Honey Rose, Joy Mathews, Salim Kumar, Vishnu Govind and Dharmajan Bolghatty.

“It’s an entertainer which will leave viewers wet eyed towards the end,” assured Vinayan.

Chalakuddikkaran Changathi releases in the UAE on October 25.