Akul Balaji is a well known TV anchor Image Credit: Instagram

In a bid to dig deeper into the drug scandal involving Sandalwood celebrities, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police has summoned Kannada TV anchor Akul Balaji, actor Aryann Santosh and son of Congress MLA R.V. Devaraj and Sudhama Nagar corporator R.V. Yuvaraj to its office on Saturday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement that it was felt necessary for the CCB to question Akul Balaji, Aryann Santhosh Kumar and R. V. Yuvaraj.

"In the Cotton pet case we have gathered certain information and it was felt necessary to inquire about them. Therefore, we have issued notices to them to appear before the CCB tomorrow at 10 a.m.," the statement read.

Akul Balaji is a well known TV anchor and Aryann Santhosh is an upcoming actor.

The development comes after popular Kannada actor couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray were summoned just two days ago by the CCB police who are probing the case.

A photo of Aryann Santosh with actress Sanjjanna Galrani, who is in judicial custody in a drugs case, had gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the summons before the media, Aryann and Akul confirmed that they have received notices and they would cooperate with the CCB.

However, expressing surprise, Yuvaraj said that he was unaware how his name had cropped up in this case. "I do not know anyone of the accused arrested so far," he said.

Meanwhile, the CCB is also keeping a strict vigil on the ADJs, pub and resort owners and managers of the resorts and pubs where high-end parties are said to take place.

"Just a couple of months before this (Sandalwood) case came into the limelight, the CCB had busted a drug case allegedly involving DJs and their associates. Since then, we have been tracking a couple of suspected people. We will start calling such people for questioning in future if their links with this case are established," a senior police officer told IANS.

According to the CCB, cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine people have been arrested including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani.