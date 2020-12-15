Tamil star Chitra’s husband has been arrested on December 15, following the death of the actress in a hotel room on December 9.
The actress and TV presenter’s husband, Hemanath, has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, or abetment of suicide. According to ANI, he is currently being held at the Ponneri Jail in Tamil Nadu.
Chitra, 29, was found dead in her hotel room in Nazrathpet last week. She rose to popularity after starring in ‘Pandian Stores.’
According to reports, Chitra and Hemanath had registered their wedding two months ago and had planned a traditional wedding post lockdown.
Chitra’s death has been mourned by friend, fans and family. Her friend and colleague Sharanya Turadi posted a video of the late star on her Instagram stories last week when news of her death broke where she seemed upbeat while talking on the phone.